Beast From The East Claims First Victims As Snow Causes Fatal Car Crashes

Four people have died in car crashes amidst heavy snow across Britain. Three were killed in a crash in Lincolnshire and another man died after a collision in Cambridgeshire on Tuesday morning. The Met Office said several centimetres of snow had fallen in some parts overnight, with between 3cm and 4cm in Newcastle and Northumberland. Motorists have been warned to take extra care on the roads and drive in a manner suited to the snowy conditions.

PA Wire/PA Images A child walks to school in Ashford, Kent, on Tuesday morning

Three people have sadly died following a collision just after 6.15 this morning at Baston. We are appealing for information. For more information click the link. https://t.co/bSqffCY039 — Lincolnshire Police (@lincspolice) February 27, 2018

There were 20 collisions within three hours on Lincolnshire’s roads, including a school bus with 45 pupils on board, police said. The children were unharmed after their bus collided with a car and veered off the road near Deeping St James. A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said some of the roads had “very icy conditions”. Seventeen cars were involved in a pile-up on the A120 between Colchester and Elmstead Market, Essex Police said. One person suffered minor injuries in the incident on the Clacton-bound carriageway, which occurred at 10am. Many schools across the country were shut, including more than 200 in Wales, 131 in Kent and 62 in East Sussex.

45 school children being helped from their bus after it left the road near Deeping St James at 0815. Emergency services have dealt with 20 collisions since about 0545 this morning. Please take care - minor roads are icy! More detail here: https://t.co/befrHdeOST — Lincolnshire Police (@lincspolice) February 27, 2018

UPDATE: The #A120 eastbound between #Colchester & #Elmstead Market has now been reopened.

Remember that weather conditions are challenging - be informed, careful, vigilant and prepared’ before setting out on the roads today. — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) February 27, 2018

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images Traffic struggles up a hill in Rochester

Farnborough in Hampshire saw the lowest overnight temperature, of -8.9C. Trains have also been affected by the snowfall, with cancellations and disruptions on lines across the country. Southeastern, which operates in Kent, has cancelled dozens of trains, including several to London St Pancras, London Victoria and Cannon Street, while other companies affected included Southern, Greater Anglia and Great Northern. British Airways has cancelled dozens of flights from Heathrow Airport, while easyJet warned disruption to its flights was expected. Amber warnings for snow were in place for the south east and north east of England and the East Midlands until midday, while a yellow warning covering much of the country is in force until midnight.

Scott Heppell / Reuters A boy plays in the snow next to the Angel of the North near Gateshead

Forecasters are predicting 5cm-10cm of snow will fall for most areas of the UK, with up to 40cm possible for higher ground in Scotland. Met Office meteorologist Emma Sillitoe said: “There will also be further disruption throughout the day as these showers become widespread across the country.” Conditions are not likely to improve for several days, with forecasters warning that snow will continue well into the week. Retailers said they have not seen widespread panic buying, after some shoppers reported supermarkets were busier than usual.

PA

An exceptionally cold spell of weather is expected this coming week, with severe overnight frosts and daytime temperatures struggling to rise above freezing. Our animation shows how cold weather can affect our health. https://t.co/ZwFMiHJziA pic.twitter.com/yR1AA1H77o — PublicHealthEngland (@PHE_uk) February 26, 2018