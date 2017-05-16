Girl, 6, Missing After Man Stole Her Father’s Car In East London Found 'Safe And Well'

Beatrice Felicia, six, who went missing when her father’s car was stolen in Leyton High Road, east London, has been found safe and well, police have said.

The girl was sitting in the vehicle on Tuesday evening when her father met with a man interested in buying the vehicle.

The suspect jumped in and sped off Leyton High Road with the child in the back when Beatrice’s dad was out of the brown VW Passat.

Beatrice, a Romanian girl with long black hair, had not been seen since 6.30pm.

The Metropolitan Police later confirmed she had been found “safe and well” at around 9pm in the Leyton area. There has been no arrest.