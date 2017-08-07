Now a new colourful coin has been released to celebrate 150 years since beloved children’s author Beatrix Potter was born.

Most of us wouldn’t give a 50p a second glance - but what about if it was a colour one?

It features iconic character Tom Kitten on one side in colour and the usual silver image of the Queen on the other.

The coins are available from the Royal Mint for £60 - yes, that’s 120 times its face value. Given their cost, it seems reasonable that the coins aren’t legal tender.

Some people have already tried flogging theirs on eBay for more than their original cost.

The coin, which was released on Monday morning is part of a range being released to celebrate the anniversary of Potter’s birth.