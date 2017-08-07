Most of us wouldn’t give a 50p a second glance - but what about if it was a colour one?
Now a new colourful coin has been released to celebrate 150 years since beloved children’s author Beatrix Potter was born.
It features iconic character Tom Kitten on one side in colour and the usual silver image of the Queen on the other.
The coins are available from the Royal Mint for £60 - yes, that’s 120 times its face value. Given their cost, it seems reasonable that the coins aren’t legal tender.
Some people have already tried flogging theirs on eBay for more than their original cost.
The coin, which was released on Monday morning is part of a range being released to celebrate the anniversary of Potter’s birth.
Others featuring Jemima Puddleduck, Mrs Tiggywinkle, Squirrel Nutkin, Jeremy Fisher, Benjamin Bunny and, of course, Peter Rabbit.
The Tom Kitten coin is the first colour one, however.
The value ranking of 50p coins was revealed earlier this year in a new “Scarcity Index”.
The index, created by Change Checker, combines information on mintage and collecting and swap data to rank different 50p pieces on how collectible - and therefore valuable the coins are.
At the top of the pile is a special edition Kew Gardens coin, of which only 210,000 were minted.