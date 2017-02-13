Photo Of Couple With Down's Syndrome Before Prom Is Melting Hearts Everywhere

A photograph of a young man and his prom date has gone viral for all of the right reasons.

The photo, which was shared by Twitter user Jigg, shows Justin and his date Victoria on their way to prom.

The couple were headed to Night to Shine, an “unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs”.

Jigg, who is Justin’s younger brother, shared a picture of the happy couple on Twitter and asked the internet to make the tweet go viral.