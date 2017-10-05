If you’re not a fan of delayed gratification, these beauty advent calendars will be the highlight of your holiday season.

Once again big brands have decided to one up the traditional tiny pictures or bite-sized chocolates by presenting their best beauty products as miniature daily treats.

Here’s our round-up of some of the best beauty advent calendars available from now until the big day:

Jo Malone London

The advent calendar from Jo Malone has already sold out online. But don’t despair, as you need only call in to a store to get your name on the waiting list and ensure your holiday merriment. At £300, it’s definitely a treat yo’ self moment.