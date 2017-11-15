Four people are being treated by paramedics following a blaze that ripped through a high-rise block of flats in Northern Ireland.

Emergency services are at the scene of the fire at Coolmoyne House in Dunmurry, near Belfast, where residents have been evacuated from the building.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said the fire was reported from the ninth floor about 6pm on Wednesday.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, hundreds of residents are now out in the street, with the local community hall opened.

The blaze comes months after a local councillor sought assurances that the high-rise was safe in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower disaster.