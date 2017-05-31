A Belgian university has been accused of “outrageous” sexism after it asked female students to wear low-cut dresses to graduation.

The Free University of Brussels (ULB) was forced to apologise after an email was sent to medical students outlining the dress code for the ceremony.

While male graduates were told they could wear a suit, women were advised: “From an aesthetic point of view it is better for young women to wear a dress or skirt, and a nice revealing neckline.

“Of course, ladies, this advice is not obligatory,” the email added.