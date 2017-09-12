The PR firm’s work on a campaign for Oakbay Capital, a South African company owned by the wealthy Gupta family, was accused of stoking racial hatred by the country’s opposition, Democratic Alliance.

The firm was accused of provocation over using the phrases “white monopoly capital” and “economic apartheid” on social media.

Soon after, it was expelled from the UK’s leading PR trade body for its controversial contract, the first time such a prominent member had been kicked out off the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA).