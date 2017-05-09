All Sections
    09/05/2017 12:45 BST

    Bella Hadid And Chiara Ferragni Star In Dior's New Campaign And It's Giving Us Nostalgic 'Dream Phone' Flashbacks

    Hello, is it me you're looking for? 📞

    Dior’s new beauty campaign, starring Bella Hadid and Chiara Ferragni, has given us flashbacks of our younger years playing ‘Dream Phone’. 

    The board game  - which involved cheesy chat-up lines and calling boys - was a firm favourite of many back in the day (and, boy, do we miss it...). 

    The video campaign - set to A$AP Rocky’s ‘Wild for the Night’ - involves the two getting ready for a party in Paris when fashion blogger Ferragni hits a beauty dilemma and calls Hadid for some advice. 

    Ferragni shared the video campaign on 8 May with her 9 million folllowers, racking up over a million views.

    “Discover what happens when I call Bella Hadid for some important beauty advice,” Ferragni wrote. 

    Discover what happens when I call @bellahadid for some important beauty advice 🤗 @diormakeup #diorshowbackstage 👀

    A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on

    But with the pink typography and 90s style graphics, we’re imagining a modern ‘Dream Phone’ fun scenario. 

    Instagram

    Ah, Dream Phone...

