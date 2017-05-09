Dior’s new beauty campaign, starring Bella Hadid and Chiara Ferragni, has given us flashbacks of our younger years playing ‘Dream Phone’.

The board game - which involved cheesy chat-up lines and calling boys - was a firm favourite of many back in the day (and, boy, do we miss it...).

The video campaign - set to A$AP Rocky’s ‘Wild for the Night’ - involves the two getting ready for a party in Paris when fashion blogger Ferragni hits a beauty dilemma and calls Hadid for some advice.

Ferragni shared the video campaign on 8 May with her 9 million folllowers, racking up over a million views.

“Discover what happens when I call Bella Hadid for some important beauty advice,” Ferragni wrote.