    17/01/2017 11:48 GMT

    Bella Hadid Will Never Be Without Her Angel Wings Thanks To Her Tiny New Tattoos

    👼

    Bella Hadid donned her angel wings for the first time on the Victoria’s Secret runway last November and now she’s ensured she’ll never be without them.

    Hadid visited celebrity tattoo artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena in New York City, US, on Sunday 15 January, to get a pair of tiny angel wings inked on her ankle.

    JonBoy shared images of his finished artwork on Instagram alongside a picture of himself with the model.

    ♠️🖤

    A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on

    fly @bellahadid #jonboytattoo

    A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on

    🕊@bellahadid #jonboytattoo

    A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on

    If you’d like to get in on the teeny tattoo trend check out our guide for inspiration.

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret fashion show on 30 November 2016.

    Conversations