Bella Hadid donned her angel wings for the first time on the Victoria’s Secret runway last November and now she’s ensured she’ll never be without them.

Hadid visited celebrity tattoo artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena in New York City, US, on Sunday 15 January, to get a pair of tiny angel wings inked on her ankle.

JonBoy shared images of his finished artwork on Instagram alongside a picture of himself with the model.