Bella Hadid got inked again and it’s beautifully minimalistic.

The model debuted the new tat - which sits on the back of her arm - on Monday 31 July on social media.

Tattoo artist Jonathan Valena (known as JonBoy) - who has inked celebrities Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin - inked Hadid a only few months ago with tiny wings on her ankle to mark her debut as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Taking to Instagram on Monday 31 July, the NYC-based artist shared a snap of Hadid hanging out in his studio.