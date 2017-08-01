Bella Hadid got inked again and it’s beautifully minimalistic.
The model debuted the new tat - which sits on the back of her arm - on Monday 31 July on social media.
Tattoo artist Jonathan Valena (known as JonBoy) - who has inked celebrities Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin - inked Hadid a only few months ago with tiny wings on her ankle to mark her debut as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.
Taking to Instagram on Monday 31 July, the NYC-based artist shared a snap of Hadid hanging out in his studio.
Valena, who is known for his minimalistic inkings, shared a photo of Hadid’s second inking of a delicate and tiny rose tat.