    01/08/2017 14:06 BST

    Bella Hadid Gets A New Ink From JonBoy, Kendall Jenner And Zayn Malik's Tattoo Artist

    🌹 🌹 🌹

    Bella Hadid got inked again and it’s beautifully minimalistic. 

    The model debuted the new tat - which sits on the back of her arm - on Monday 31 July on social media.

    Tattoo artist Jonathan Valena (known as JonBoy) - who has inked celebrities Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin - inked Hadid a only few months ago with tiny wings on her ankle to mark her debut as a Victoria’s Secret Angel

    Taking to Instagram on Monday 31 July, the NYC-based artist shared a snap of Hadid hanging out in his studio. 

    Valena, who is known for his minimalistic inkings, shared a photo of Hadid’s second inking of a delicate and tiny rose tat. 

