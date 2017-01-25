All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    25/01/2017 09:26 GMT | Updated 25/01/2017 14:01 GMT

    Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Are The Queens Of Paris Fashion Week

    👑👑👑

    Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2017 is in full swing and two very famous models have been popping up on all the big runways.

    Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are cementing their places as Paris Fashion Week staples by starring in catwalk shows for Chanel, Givenchy and Alexandre Vauthier.

    The supermodels also attended the exclusive Christian Dior masked ball (or Bal Masque, as it’s officially known), wearing some of the most naked dresses we’ve seen all year.

    Check out all of their stunning appearances so far below:

    Alexandre Vauthier

    Estrop via Getty Images
    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images
    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images

    Chanel

    Peter White via Getty Images
    PATRICK KOVARIK via Getty Images

    Christian Dior Bal Masque

    Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images
    Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images

    Givenchy

    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
    Also on HuffPost
    Style Evolution: Kendall Jenner
    MORE:styleModelsFashion WeekKendall Jennerbella hadidParis Fashion Week

    Conversations