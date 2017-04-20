They say never meet your heroes, because they will only disappoint, but for one little girl that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Seven-year-old Daisy was on a trip to Disneyland, Florida, with her family, as part of a trip organised by the Make A Wish foundation.

Daisy suffers with achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, and as a result has had to spend lots of time in hospital undergoing surgery on her head, neck, legs and back.

During one of these hospital stays at ‘Children’s Health’ in Dallas, USA, the nurses on her ward nominated Daisy for a Make A Wish event, that grants sick children their dreams.

So Daisy just met Belle..and Belle asked if we had plans after...when we said no, she said "Great! What if I take you on a tour of France?"😭 pic.twitter.com/UKmCJOx6OD — Patricia (@lovelovelove343) April 16, 2017

According to E! News, at first Daisy opted to meet Louis Tomlinson, from ‘One Direction’, but changed her mind and decided to do something she could share with her siblings – meet Belle at Disneyland.

The family spent several days at the park, and on their last day they were due to have a meet and greet with the ‘Beauty And The Beast’ character.

.@WaltDisneyWorld @MakeAWishNT Thank you everyone for all the sweet comments about Daisy💕Belle was a big reason why she wanted Disney World as her wish,so today was great💙 pic.twitter.com/EoZIkyUPXl — Patricia (@lovelovelove343) April 17, 2017

It all went to plan, but as the family were planning to leave, Daisy’s aunt Patricia explains that Belle offered to take Daisy on a personal tour of the park.

She explained: “Belle asked if we had plans after, and when we said no, she said: ‘Great! What if I take you on a tour?’”

Sharing photos on Twitter, Patricia said the family then followed the new friends around Epcot, taking in the sights.

“Daisy was jumping up and down from excitement and was bawling her eyes out when Belle told her she would take her on the tour,” she told E! news.