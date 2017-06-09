Beloved Cat Gets OTT Quinceañera To Celebrate Her 15th Birthday

Turning 15 years old is a pretty big deal for a cat, with the average kitty having a life expectancy of 14 years.
So a family in North Carolina recently held a lavish quinceañera for their cat Luna, to celebrate her reaching the big birthday.
A quinceañera is a coming of age party in Latino families which marks a girl’s transition into womanhood.
Luna’s owner, Brigitte Olavarria, said Luna isn’t just a pet, but part of their family.
“She has a big personality and it doesn’t go unnoticed,” she told HuffPost.
Luna has outlived all the family’s other pets, so the group went all out to celebrate her life through the party.
Their house was decorated with balloons while Luna dressed up in a dress and crown.
There were plenty of cakes for the humans while Luna indulged in her favourite meal: tuna.
“Luna seemed to really enjoy it,” Olavarria told HuffPost.
“She was such a good sport during the whole celebration. I think she was happy to see our family together. But, her eyes really lit up when we opened that can of tuna. She loses her mind over tuna.”
The family is already planning her 16th birthday celebrtion.
“We are thinking about throwing her a sweet 16,” Olavarria said. “Every additional year we get with our precious Luna deserves to be celebrated!”