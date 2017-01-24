It’s a battle of the Bens to the pits, as two films fight it out to be crowned the Worst Achievement in Film 2016.
The Razzie Award nominations are in, and Ben Affleck’s vanity vehicle ‘Batman Vs Superman’ and Ben Stiller’s misjudged ‘Zoolander 2’ lead this year’s nominations.
The superhero turkey was described as “WTF comic book battle-royale” and has garnered an impressive eight nominations, but leading the field with nine nods is ‘Zoolander 2” described as “15 years too late”.
Robert De Niro’s inexplicable ‘Dirty Grandpa’ has garnered six, ‘Gods of Egypt’ has five, as has ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’, with ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass’ sneaking onto the list with three.
Besides Ben Stiller and Ben Affleck, both nominated in multiple categories, possibly the actor to come off worst this year is Naomi Watts, nominated not once but twice, for her efforts in ‘Divergent Series: Allegiant’ and ‘Shut-In’. Johnny Depp, Julia Roberts, Robert De Niro, Gerard Butler are also mentioned, as well as the ensemble cast of ‘Collateral Beauty’.
The Razzies (short for ‘Golden Raspberries’) have been running in conjunction with other Awards Season events since 1981. Who will show the class of Sandra Bullock, Halle Berry and Paul Verhoeven, who all famously turned up in person to collect their awards. Sandra Bullock won her Razzie the same weekend as her Oscar in 2010.