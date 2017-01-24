It’s a battle of the Bens to the pits, as two films fight it out to be crowned the Worst Achievement in Film 2016.

The Razzie Award nominations are in, and Ben Affleck’s vanity vehicle ‘Batman Vs Superman’ and Ben Stiller’s misjudged ‘Zoolander 2’ lead this year’s nominations.

The superhero turkey was described as “WTF comic book battle-royale” and has garnered an impressive eight nominations, but leading the field with nine nods is ‘Zoolander 2” described as “15 years too late”.