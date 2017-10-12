Ben Affleck has issued an apology to TV personality Hilarie Burton, after a clip of him groping her live on MTV’s ‘TRL’ in 2003 resurfaced.

The video began doing the rounds after Ben commented on the sexual abuse allegations which have been levelled against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

One Twitter user posted that the actor had “grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once”, but “everyone forgot”, to which Hilarie wrote back: “I didn’t forget.”

Frank Micelotta via Getty Images Ben Affleck with 'TRL' presenters Hilarie Burton and La La in 2003

She then remarked over a number of tweets: “I was a kid… I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry.”

I didn't forget. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017

Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

Hilarie also shared a clip of an opening moment from ‘TRL Uncensored’, in which she recalls Ben “turning around and grabbing her left boob”.

In response to Hilarie’s remarks about his ‘TRL’ appearance, Ben tweeted simply: “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologise.”

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017

Earlier this week, Ben posted a statement on Facebook in response to sexual harassment accusations about film producer Harvey Weinstein, with whom he has collaborated on several occasions.

He wrote: “The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick.This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others.”

However, actress Rose McGowan later accused Ben of “lying” in his statement, claiming she’d previously told him about Weinstein’s misconduct.