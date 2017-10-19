Labour MP Ben Bradshaw Calls For Probe Into 'Dark Money' Of Brexit Referendum

The Government must investigate what role “dark money” played in the Brexit referendum, Labour MP Ben Bradshaw has said.

There is “widespread concern over foreign and particularly Russian interference in western democracies”, Bradshaw told the House of Commons, and “real questions” over how much Arron Banks - the entrepreneur who bankrolled Brexit - is worth.

Bradshaw called a series of reports by Open Democracy probing the funding streams of the Brexit campaign “very worrying”.

Banks has called the report “fake news” and “a piece of nonsense”.

Bradshaw claimed an “illegal” donation was made via the DUP. The person behind the £435,000 payment made in 2016 in the party’s name before the referendum remains a mystery.

Rules have since changed to introduce greater transparency, but it is unclear who – or what – lay behind these funds.

Banks, who says he gave almost £9m in cash, loans and services to pro-Brexit causes, has previously claimed he is worth £100m.

The money given by Banks to Leave.EU, the non-official campaign for Brexit, was the biggest donation in British political history.