Former ‘EastEnders’ star Ben Hardy has once again been linked to the upcoming Queen biopic, with reports now claiming that he is among the confirmed cast.

Since leaving Walford behind, the actor has landed a number of film roles and this one will see him reunite with ‘X-Men’ director Bryan Singer.

Variety adds that Gwilym Lee and Joe Mazzello have also landed roles, while Mr Robot’s Rami Malek will play Freddie Mercury.