Former ‘EastEnders’ star Ben Hardy has once again been linked to the upcoming Queen biopic, with reports now claiming that he is among the confirmed cast.
Since leaving Walford behind, the actor has landed a number of film roles and this one will see him reunite with ‘X-Men’ director Bryan Singer.
Variety adds that Gwilym Lee and Joe Mazzello have also landed roles, while Mr Robot’s Rami Malek will play Freddie Mercury.
Ben was first rumoured to be signing up to play drummer Roger Taylor back in June, when a source told the Sun: “Ben caught the eye of producers and he has worked with director Bryan Singer on ‘X-Men’.
“After a couple of screen tests, bosses decided he was the perfect man for the job and signed him up. He’s very excited.
“But he’s got plenty of work to do before filming starts — he’s even started taking drumming lessons to get up to scratch.”
The project has been in the works for a number of months but finding someone to play the legendary Freddie was not easy.
Sacha Baron Cohen was previously set to star as the frontman but pulled out of the project in April 2016.