Sandra Bullock & Jesse James

m. 2005-2010 Right after Sandra Bullock won the Oscar for Best Actress in "Blind Side," she was hit with a huge scandal regarding her marriage to Jesse James. After 5 years, it seemed the motorcycle customizer had been cheating on the actress with multiple women. Many of these women spoke to the press about the affairs, which is how the incident came to light. At the time, Bullock and James were in the process of adopting their son Louis. However, after the scandal, the couple divorced and Bullock continued her son’s adoption alone. Today, Louis is 5 years old and his mom is doing better than ever.