Ben Stokes Apologises To Katie Price And Harvey Over Impression Video

Cricketer Ben Stokes has issued an apology to Katie Price and her son Harvey, over a video he posted online imitating the teenager’s infamous ‘Loose Women’ appearance last year.
In May 2016, Harvey gave an interview alongside his famous mum on the ITV daytime show, to discuss trolling, and during the talk, dropped the C-bomb live on air, in the middle of the day.
More than a year later, a video began doing the rounds of Ben imitating Harvey, which was slammed by Katie in September, who urged her Twitter followers to “shame him” over the leaked clip.
Ben posted an apology on Twitter on Wednesday (11 September), writing: “Earlier this year I was shown a clip of Harvey being asked on ‘Loose Women’ how he responds to internet trolls.
“I loved Harvey’s directness with his response - he said what most of us think but perhaps aren’t brave enough to say, let alone on live TV.
“I foolishly attempted to copy the clip after I saw it a few times. I should never have done this and I am so sorry.
“It was absolutely not my intention to offend Harvey, Katie or anybody else.”
He continued: “I have written to both Harvey and Katie to say sorry and prior to this offered to meet in person at the end of last month with a view to also getting behind their petition about online bullying. I do hope I can put this right.”
Clips of Harvey swearing live on ‘Loose Women’ went viral when the incident took place in 2016.
Two fans even got the 15-year-old’s quote tattooed on their feet and their inkings received the seal of approval from Katie when they met her at a club night months after.
One Glastonbury attendee also made a flag with Harvey’s message emblazoned on it, prompting Katie to say she was “so proud my son Harvey’s comment to trolls and bullies has made it on a flag”.