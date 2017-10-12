Ben Stokes Apologises To Katie Price And Harvey Over Impression Video

PPAUK/Rex/Shutterstock Ben Stokes

Ben posted an apology on Twitter on Wednesday (11 September), writing: “Earlier this year I was shown a clip of Harvey being asked on ‘Loose Women’ how he responds to internet trolls. “I loved Harvey’s directness with his response - he said what most of us think but perhaps aren’t brave enough to say, let alone on live TV. “I foolishly attempted to copy the clip after I saw it a few times. I should never have done this and I am so sorry. “It was absolutely not my intention to offend Harvey, Katie or anybody else.”

Ken McKay/ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Katie and Harvey Price on 'Loose Women'

He continued: “I have written to both Harvey and Katie to say sorry and prior to this offered to meet in person at the end of last month with a view to also getting behind their petition about online bullying. I do hope I can put this right.”

Please see below my apology to Katie and Harvey pic.twitter.com/hFx5DnBb8H — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 11, 2017