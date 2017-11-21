Benedict Allen returned to the UK on Tuesday after being rescued from the jungles of Papua New Guinea by a helicopter chartered by the Daily Mail. Fears had been growing for the explorer, who failed to return from his trek and missed several booked flights earlier this month. The Daily Mail had crowed of its rescue mission on Saturday’s front page, boasting of its daring trip to return the weak, fever-wracked father-of-three to the bosom of his distraught family.

BBC Benedict Allen is back in the UK though still suffering from strains of malaria and dengue fever

But Allen, who is still recovering from strains of malaria and dengue fever, has somewhat contradicted this heroic account. While admitting his exit route through the jungle was blocked by two warring communities, he was emphatic that he was still planning a final effort that would have eventually brought him to safety. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he said: “I wasn’t expecting to be rescued. I never asked to be rescued but when it came – for the sake of my family – I thought ‘I’ve got to do this.’”

This is golden age of newspapers kind of stuff, the Daily Mail chartering planes and sending rescue teams into the depths of the Papua New Guinea jungle pic.twitter.com/gOyLXHzW8s — Ned Donovan (@Ned_Donovan) November 18, 2017

In an astonishing development - today's Mail on Sunday reveals that Benedict Allen didn't, er, need rescuing. pic.twitter.com/1QOTJqyjhs November 19, 2017

Embarrassingly for the Daily Mail, its sister paper the Mail on Sunday also appeared to contradict it’s rescue scoop, with the helicopter pilot confirming Allen “didn’t need rescuing” and that “it wasn’t as if he was in mortal danger.” Speaking to BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner in west London this morning, Allen continued: “I wasn’t on my last legs. I was almost on my last legs. I had one big chance to get out and I was just gathering myself for that when totally out of the blue, unexpected, this helicopter arrived.”

Rex Features Allen pictured exploring in the South American rainforests in 1983

When asked if the fact the rescue had been paid for by the Daily Mail perhaps implied the incident was a publicity stunt, Allen replied: “You can’t fake that sort of thing. You can’t fake a war. That’s ridiculous.” As well as a conflict and illness, Allen had been contending with constant rain, leeches and a ripped mosquito net, but is adamant he was in good hands as local people escorted him through the jungle. He said: “I do have a back-up. Part of my back-up is not being able to summon a helicopter, it’s to use the local resources and be friends with people who can help you.” Despite facing criticisms for not taking a satellite phone on his trek, Allen will not yet commit to doing so in future, though he has promised to review his security procedures.