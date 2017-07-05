Benefit Accused Of Telling Young Women 'Being Pretty Means You Don't Need An Education'

Benefit cosmetics has been accused of telling young women to value their appearance over their education with a recent makeup advert.

The UK-based cosmetics brand has launched posters for a new range of ‘Boi-ing’ hydrating concealer, with an image of a young woman in bed with an alarm clock and a pile of books next to her.

Some consumers think the company have misjudged their messaging with the caption: “skip class, not concealer.”

As they believe it implies women should prioritise their makeup routine over going to school.