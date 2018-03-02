The creator of ‘Benidorm’, Darren Litten, has laughed off reports the sun is setting on the hit sitcom. A newspaper report claimed the show was facing the axe after 10 years on air, amid falling ratings and the departure of a number of show favourites.

ITV

However, Darren, who dreampt up the Spanish resort-based comedy, has taken to Twitter ridicule the claims, saying similar stories had been run previously, only for the show to keep returning. He posted on the social networking site: “Apparently The Sun are running a story tomorrow on how Benidorm has been cancelled. Don’t make me fucking laugh! (I enjoyed that story after series 6. And 7 and 8 and 9...).”

An ITV spokesperson was a bit more cryptic about the show’s future, however, saying in a statement that “no decision has been made about a further series”. Rumours ‘Benidorm’ would be axed this year came last August, with reports also suggesting it could be “rested” after the tenth series. Earlier this week, ITV bosses wielded the axe on other under-performing shows, including ‘The Nightly Show’ and ‘Bigheads’, confirming they would not be returning for any further series. ‘Benidorm’ returned for its 10th series on Tuesday (28 February), pulling in 4.3million viewers - 400,000 down on last year’s launch. During its decade on air, it has picked up two National Television Awards and two TV Choice Awards for Best Comedy. As well as a cast that has included the likes of Sherrie Hewson, Danny Walters, Siobhan Finneran, Johnny Vegas and Jake Canuso, there have also been cameos and guest roles from the likes of Cilla Black, Denise Welch, Joan Collins and Shane Richie.