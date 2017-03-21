Singer and presenter George Shelley is branching out into the world of acting, as he gears up to make his debut in an episode of ‘Benidorm’.

In next week’s episode of the ITV comedy, he’ll make a one-off appearance as Giles, a university friend of Josh Bolt’s character, Rob.

After Rob ends up a little worse for wear, he winds up bumping into Giles, who’s on a fancy dress night out in Benidorm while on a “lads holiday” with his friends.

George is one of a handful of stars who’ve appeared in ‘Benidorm’ over the years, either in cameo appearances as themselves or small roles who’ve had viewers chuckling at the TV.

Here are 14 more of the ‘Benidorm’ guest stars you may have forgotten about…