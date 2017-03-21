Singer and presenter George Shelley is branching out into the world of acting, as he gears up to make his debut in an episode of ‘Benidorm’.
In next week’s episode of the ITV comedy, he’ll make a one-off appearance as Giles, a university friend of Josh Bolt’s character, Rob.
After Rob ends up a little worse for wear, he winds up bumping into Giles, who’s on a fancy dress night out in Benidorm while on a “lads holiday” with his friends.
George is one of a handful of stars who’ve appeared in ‘Benidorm’ over the years, either in cameo appearances as themselves or small roles who’ve had viewers chuckling at the TV.
Here are 14 more of the ‘Benidorm’ guest stars you may have forgotten about…
Having become more known for her outrageous antics on the ‘Loose Women’ panel than her acting credentials, Denise decided it might be time to remind people why she was famous in the first place in 2011.
Appearing alongside then-husband Tim Healy (who plays Leslie), Denise played ‘Scary Mary’, one of Madge Harvey’s most fearsome enemies, who comes after the Benidorm regular about an unpaid debt.
Star of ‘The Kevin Bishop Show’, the recent ‘Porridge’ reboot and - who could forget? - ‘Muppets Treasure Island’, Kevin made a brief appearance in ‘Benidorm’ in 2016, playing a Peter Andre tribute act.
Kevin actually played Peter Andre in a past episode of ‘Star Stories’, centred around his marriage to Katie Price.
One of the show’s first ever guest stars, the late ‘EastEnders’ legend joined the programme in its second series, playing a love rival to Madge, who competed for the affections of “Didsbury's answer to Julio Iglesias”, Mel Harvey.
Fresh from his hair-raising stint in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, ‘Will And Grace’ and ‘American Horror Story’ star Leslie starred in two episodes of the comedy show as cowboy Buck-A-Roo.
Dame Joan’s first appearance in ‘Benidorm’ was only supposed to be a one-off, but her character, hotel-owner Crystal Hennessy-Vass, proved so popular that she’s made a handful of appearances since.
Her most memorable scenes include performing ‘Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend’ at the Pride Of Benidorm awards... and sleeping with Johnny Vegas’s Oracle character during one of her lowest moments.
Yes, in the days before her Olivier and TV Bafta victories, Sheridan starred in one series of ‘Benidorm’, playing Brandy, the new girlfriend of Martin, who quickly emerged to be an untrustworthy character.
We’d be here all day if we were to list the ‘Loose Women’ stars past and present who’ve rocked up in ‘Benidorm’ over the years, but our personal favourite was when JSP dug deep to play… a journalist. She starred in one episode, alongside her fellow panellist, Sherrie Hewson.
Ken’s one-off stint in ‘Benidorm’ as a rival hairdresser to the Solana’s own coiffeurs came a year before his ill-fated ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ stint. Unsurprisingly, after leaving ‘CBB’, bosses weren’t exactly in a rush to invite him back for a repeat appearance.
Joan Collins isn’t the only ‘Dynasty’ diva to rock up to the Solana, with ‘Benidorm’ serving as Kate’s last ever acting credit in 2012. She played novelist Barbara Simmonds, who fans may recall was repeatedly mistaken for a hotel assessor by the hapless Joyce Temple-Savage.
Neptune’s bar has been host to a number of musical guests over the years, but few have been as prolific as 80s girl band Bananarama, who performed hits ‘Robert DeNiro’ and ‘Love In The First Degree’ in their episode.
Cilla got to get in touch with her diva side when she made a small cameo in ‘Benidorm’, shouting at her maid and fuming at the Garvey family when they show up at her Spanish villa looking for Madge, the house’s previous owner.
Right at the beginning of his post-‘Pineapple Dance Studios’ success, Louie starred in the ‘Benidorm’ Christmas special as a member of the National Swingers Association, who shared one very memorable scene with Donald and Jacqueline.
George Shelley’s ‘Benidorm’ episode airs on Wednesday 29 March at 9pm on ITV.