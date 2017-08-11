‘Benidorm’ is reportedly facing the axe from ITV after 10 years on air.
According to The Sun, the sitcom is being rested following its 11th series, with fears it will not return to the schedule.
The show has suffered from declining ratings in recent series, following the departure of some big characters, including the Garvey family.
A source told the paper: “Some feel the show has done its time. It’s still popular but many of the old faces are long gone.
“There is a feeling it is going through the motions.
“Series 11 is yet to be commissioned and the concern is if it does take a break it might never come back.”
An ITV spokesperson wasn’t drawn on the speculation, saying: “The new series airs next year. Any decisions on commissioning will be made around then.”
During its run, ‘Benidorm’ has picked up two National Television Awards and two TV Choice Awards for Best Comedy.
As well as a cast that has included the likes of Sherrie Hewson, Danny Walters, Siobhan Finneran, Johnny Vegas and Jake Canuso, there have also been cameos and guest roles from the likes of Cilla Black, Denise Welch, Joan Collins and Shane Richie.
The tenth series of ‘Benidorm’, which is due to air next year, will also see the return of Tim Healy as Les, and indeed Leslie.
The actor was forced to pull out of filming of the ninth series in 2015, after coming down with a mystery illness, but was well enough to resume his role when they shot the latest run of episodes earlier this year.