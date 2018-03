Stuck inside because of the ongoing snow? Make the most of your hours spent hibernating and get ahead on your bullet journal pages for March.

This month sees the beginning of spring in the Northern hemisphere (on Tuesday 20 March) so take inspiration and use lots of light floral colours, plants and leaves in your doodles.

And in the spirit of a new season why not also try out some spreads you haven’t used before - a mood tracker or a new playlist? Use these Pinterest ideas to get started.

Cover Page Ideas