If you’re struggling to get your child to read, you might want to take a look at this list of 70 books that kids love, as voted for by children themselves.

Literacy charities celebrated the Duchess of Cornwall’s 70th birthday by giving 70 primary schools across the UK the set of 70 children’s books.

The titles were chosen by pupils from schools across the country who nominated the books they loved. The list includes a wide range to suit all ages and interests - with some all-time classics and a few recent arrivals.

Jonathan Douglas, director of the National Literacy Trust, said: ”We hope pupils at the 70 schools who receive the bookshelves will be inspired to enjoy reading and read more widely, which our research shows has a significant impact on their attainment.”