If you’re struggling to get your child to read, you might want to take a look at this list of 70 books that kids love, as voted for by children themselves.
Literacy charities celebrated the Duchess of Cornwall’s 70th birthday by giving 70 primary schools across the UK the set of 70 children’s books.
The titles were chosen by pupils from schools across the country who nominated the books they loved. The list includes a wide range to suit all ages and interests - with some all-time classics and a few recent arrivals.
Jonathan Douglas, director of the National Literacy Trust, said: ”We hope pupils at the 70 schools who receive the bookshelves will be inspired to enjoy reading and read more widely, which our research shows has a significant impact on their attainment.”
Take a look at the list of 70 favourite books below:
1. Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone by J K Rowling
2. Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World by Kate Pankhurst
3. You’re a Bad Man, Mr Gum by Andy Stanton
4. War Horse by Michael Morpurgo
5. Why Can’t I Tickle Myself? By Gemma Elwin Harris, Bear Grylls, Miranda Hart, Sir David Attenborough
6. Rooftoppers by Katherine Rundell
7. The Iron Man by Ted Hughes
8. Beautiful Birds Colouring Book by Emmanuelle Walker
9. How To Train Your Dragon by Cressida Cowell
10. Bake Me A Story by Nadiya Hussain
11. The Arrival by Shaun Tan
12. Giraffes Can’t Dance by Giles Andreae
13. I Will Not Ever Never Eat A Tomato by Lauren Child
14. Horrid Henry by Francesca Simon
15. Asterix The Gaul by Rene Goscinny
16. The Boy In The Dress by David Walliams
17. Gangsta Granny by David Walliams
18. The Cat In The Hat by Dr Seuss
19. The Day The Crayons Quit by Drew Daywalt
20. A Bear Called Paddington by Michael Bond
21. Dirty Bertie: Rats by Alan MacDonald
22. Animal Journeys by Patricia Hegarty
23. The Thing About Jellyfish by Ali Benjamin
24. 78 Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths
25. Goth Girl And The Ghost Of A Mouse by Chris Riddell
26. Journey To The River Sea by Eva Ibbotson
27. Peace At Last by Jill Murphy
28. The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson/Axel Scheffler
29. Fun Science by Charlie McDonnell
30. There’s A Bear On My Chair by Ross Collins
31. Pippi Longstocking by Astrid Lindgren
32. A Tale Dark And Grimm by Adam Gidwitz
33. Elmer by David McKee
34. Grk And The Pelotti Gang by Joshua Doder
35. The Terrible Thing That Happened To Barnaby Brocket by John Boyne
36. Wonder by R. J. Palacio
37. Itch - The Explosive Adventures Of The Element Hunter by Simon Mayo
38. The Book With No Pictures by B J Novak
39. Jeremy Strong’s Laugh-Your-Socks-Off Joke Book by Jeremy Strong
40. Once by Morris Gleitzman
41. Silverfin: The Graphic Novel by Charlie Higson
42. Charlotte’s Web by E B White
43. Diary Of A Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney
44. Pig Heart Boy by Malorie Blackman
45. Quick, Let’s Get Out Of Here by Michael Rosen and Quentin Blake
46. Ballet Shoes by Noel Streatfeild
47. The Twits by Roald Dahl
48. Matilda by Roald Dahl
49. The Suitcase Kid by Jacqueline Wilson
50. Make It Grow by Debbie Powell
51. Ella Queen Of Jazz by Helen Hancocks
52. Amazing Grace by Mary Hoffman
53. Day Of The Dinosaurs by Steve Brusatte
54. 100 Most Feared Creatures by Anna Claybourne
55. A Journey Through: Space by Steve Parker
56. Goldfish Boy by Lisa Thompson
57. The Brilliant World Of Tom Gates by Liz Pichon
58. The Disgusting Sandwich by Gareth Edwards
59. The Dreamsnatcher by Abi Elphinstone
60. Grandad’s Island by Benji Davies
61. SUPERTATO: Veggies Assemble by Sue Hendra
62. Coding For Beginners Using Scratch by Jonathan Melmoth, Rosie Dickins
63. Cogheart by Peter Bunzl
64. The Usborne Children’s Picture Atlas by Ruth Brocklehurst
65. Return by Aaron Becker
66. Henry Finch by Alexis Deacon
67. Gorilla by Anthony Browne
68. I Know What You Did Last Wednesday by Anthony Horowitz
69. The Boy Who Swam With Piranhas by David Almond
70. Julius Zebra: Rumble With The Romans! by Gary Northfield