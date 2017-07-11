All Sections
    • PARENTS
    11/07/2017 00:01 BST

    Best Books For Kids: Pupils Nominate Their Favourite Books For Duchess Of Cornwall’s 70th Birthday

    What's your favourite? 📚

    If you’re struggling to get your child to read, you might want to take a look at this list of 70 books that kids love, as voted for by children themselves.

    Literacy charities celebrated the Duchess of Cornwall’s 70th birthday by giving 70 primary schools across the UK the set of 70 children’s books.

    The titles were chosen by pupils from schools across the country who nominated the books they loved. The list includes a wide range to suit all ages and interests - with some all-time classics and a few recent arrivals. 

    Jonathan Douglas, director of the National Literacy Trust, said: ”We hope pupils at the 70 schools who receive the bookshelves will be inspired to enjoy reading and read more widely, which our research shows has a significant impact on their attainment.” 

    Weekend Images Inc. via Getty Images

    Take a look at the list of 70 favourite books below:

    1. Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone by J K Rowling

    2. Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World by Kate Pankhurst

    3. You’re a Bad Man, Mr Gum by Andy Stanton

    4. War Horse by Michael Morpurgo

    5. Why Can’t I Tickle Myself? By Gemma Elwin Harris, Bear Grylls, Miranda Hart, Sir David Attenborough

    6. Rooftoppers by Katherine Rundell

    7. The Iron Man by Ted Hughes

    8. Beautiful Birds Colouring Book by Emmanuelle Walker

    9. How To Train Your Dragon by Cressida Cowell

    10. Bake Me A Story by Nadiya Hussain

    11. The Arrival by Shaun Tan

    12. Giraffes Can’t Dance by Giles Andreae

    13. I Will Not Ever Never Eat A Tomato by Lauren Child

    14. Horrid Henry by Francesca Simon

    15. Asterix The Gaul by Rene Goscinny

    16. The Boy In The Dress by David Walliams 

    HarperCollins

    17. Gangsta Granny by David Walliams

    18. The Cat In The Hat by Dr Seuss

    19. The Day The Crayons Quit by Drew Daywalt

    20. A Bear Called Paddington by Michael Bond

    21. Dirty Bertie: Rats by Alan MacDonald

    22. Animal Journeys by Patricia Hegarty

    23. The Thing About Jellyfish by Ali Benjamin

    24. 78 Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

    25. Goth Girl And The Ghost Of A Mouse by Chris Riddell

    26. Journey To The River Sea by Eva Ibbotson

    27. Peace At Last by Jill Murphy

    28. The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson/Axel Scheffler

    29. Fun Science by Charlie McDonnell

    30. There’s A Bear On My Chair by Ross Collins

    31. Pippi Longstocking by Astrid Lindgren

    32. A Tale Dark And Grimm by Adam Gidwitz

    33. Elmer by David McKee 

    AndersenDigital

    34. Grk And The Pelotti Gang by Joshua Doder

    35. The Terrible Thing That Happened To Barnaby Brocket by John Boyne

    36. Wonder by R. J. Palacio

    37. Itch - The Explosive Adventures Of The Element Hunter by Simon Mayo

    38. The Book With No Pictures by B J Novak

    39. Jeremy Strong’s Laugh-Your-Socks-Off Joke Book by Jeremy Strong

    40. Once by Morris Gleitzman

    41. Silverfin: The Graphic Novel by Charlie Higson

    42. Charlotte’s Web by E B White

    43. Diary Of A Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney

    44. Pig Heart Boy by Malorie Blackman

    45. Quick, Let’s Get Out Of Here by Michael Rosen and Quentin Blake

    46. Ballet Shoes by Noel Streatfeild

    47. The Twits by Roald Dahl

    48. Matilda by Roald Dahl

    49. The Suitcase Kid by Jacqueline Wilson 

    RHCP Digital New Ed edition

    50. Make It Grow by Debbie Powell

    51. Ella Queen Of Jazz by Helen Hancocks

    52. Amazing Grace by Mary Hoffman

    53. Day Of The Dinosaurs by Steve Brusatte

    54. 100 Most Feared Creatures by Anna Claybourne

    55. A Journey Through: Space by Steve Parker

    56. Goldfish Boy by Lisa Thompson

    57. The Brilliant World Of Tom Gates by Liz Pichon

    58. The Disgusting Sandwich by Gareth Edwards

    59. The Dreamsnatcher by Abi Elphinstone

    60. Grandad’s Island by Benji Davies 

    Simon Schuster Childrens UK

    61. SUPERTATO: Veggies Assemble by Sue Hendra

    62. Coding For Beginners Using Scratch by Jonathan Melmoth, Rosie Dickins

    63. Cogheart by Peter Bunzl

    64. The Usborne Children’s Picture Atlas by Ruth Brocklehurst

    65. Return by Aaron Becker

    66. Henry Finch by Alexis Deacon

    67. Gorilla by Anthony Browne

    68. I Know What You Did Last Wednesday by Anthony Horowitz

    69. The Boy Who Swam With Piranhas by David Almond

    70. Julius Zebra: Rumble With The Romans! by Gary Northfield

