London is home to hundreds of Chinese restaurants, which can make it pretty difficult to determine where’s good to go.

That’s why we’ve picked out some of our favourite haunts to help you enjoy an evening filled with delicious, warming food that hopefully won’t break the bank.

Whether you want classic aromatic duck, or a modern take on traditional Chinese cuisine, we’ve got it covered. So grab a few mates, order some booze and eat to your heart’s content at these fabulous restaurants.