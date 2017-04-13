Combination classes are just another development in the fitness world happening in 2017 that are taking our workouts up a notch.
Classes are no longer a one trick pony, with workouts now increasingly being combined to give you a hybrid fitness experience in just one hour.
You might be a HIIT fanatic and relish your weekly yoga session, but have you ever thought of the benefits of doing a class that fuses the two?
These hybrid-style classes all work in very different ways. Sometimes the class is split down the middle where you do one workout, then move on to the next in a clean split.
With other classes, there is a complete fusion of disciplines during the whole workout to create a completely new practice.
The aim of these classes is to enable us to reap the benefits from high intensity, cardio workouts and combine that with building strength, stability and flexibility.
And if that doesn’t convince you, then the simple fact you’re constantly doing something different is a pretty fun way to pass that hour you’re working out.
Here are five of our favourite workouts than kill two birds with one stone.
