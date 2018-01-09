‘Blue Peter’ has been crowned the best ever children’s TV show in a brand new Radio Times poll.
The BBC show, which has been on air since 1958, topped the list, which was voted for by a panel of TV experts, including the likes of David Walliams, Phillip Schofield, Michaela Strachan, Lenny Henry, Konnie Huq and Noel Edmonds.
Each of the 30 experts were asked to name their five favourite children¹s TV shows and these votes were added together to give the final result.
‘Blue Peter’ is the world’s longest-running children’s TV show and used to attract eight million viewers an episode at its peak and received one thousand letters a day from viewers.
School-based drama ‘Grange Hill’, which was first televised in 1978 takes the runner-up spot, whilst the rest of the Top 5 is made up of shows that made their debuts in the 1970s, with ‘Newsround’ at number three, ‘Tiswas’ at four and its rival ‘Multi-Coloured Swap Shop’ at five.
More recent shows also feature, including ‘Live & Kicking’, ‘Pingu’, ‘SM:TV Live’ and ‘Byker Grove’.
Mark Frith, Editor Radio Times, says: “British TV produces the best programmes for children in the world – reading our list produces the most wonderful, warm memories”
The Radio Times panel of experts includes Noel Edmonds, Floella Benjamin, Frank Skinner, Russell T Davies, David Walliams, Edwards Barnes, Lenny Henry, Peter Purves, Phillip Schofield, Chuckle Brothers, Biddy Baxter, Dick & Dom, Chris Packham, Sally James, Clive Doig, Steve Backshall, Pat Sharp, Timmy Mallett, Michaela Strachan, Richard Marson, Ayo Akinwolere, Malorie Blackman, Neil Buchanan, Ade Adepitan, Jake Humphrey, Iain Stirling, Justin Johnson, Andi Peters, Janet Ellis, Barney Harwood, Konnie Huq, Joe Goodwin, and Ewan Vinnicombe.
Radio Times Top 20 children’s programmes are:
1. Blue Peter
2. Grange Hill
3. Newsround
4. Tiswas
5. Multi-Coloured Swap Shop
6. Vision On
7. Live & Kicking
8. Going Live!
9. Play School
10. Crackerjack
11. Play Away
12. Pingu
13. Rentaghost
14. SM:TV Live
15. Animal Magic
16. Byker Grove
17. Jackanory
18. The Box of Delights
19. How
20. The Borrowers
