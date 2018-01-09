‘Blue Peter’ has been crowned the best ever children’s TV show in a brand new Radio Times poll.

The BBC show, which has been on air since 1958, topped the list, which was voted for by a panel of TV experts, including the likes of David Walliams, Phillip Schofield, Michaela Strachan, Lenny Henry, Konnie Huq and Noel Edmonds.

Each of the 30 experts were asked to name their five favourite children¹s TV shows and these votes were added together to give the final result.