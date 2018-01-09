All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    ‘Blue Peter’ Tops List Of Best Ever Children’s TV Shows, According To Some Of Your Favourite TV Stars

    The BBC programme celebrates its 60th birthday later this year.

    09/01/2018 00:02 GMT

    Blue Peter’ has been crowned the best ever children’s TV show in a brand new Radio Times poll.

    The BBC show, which has been on air since 1958, topped the list, which was voted for by a panel of TV experts, including the likes of David Walliams, Phillip Schofield, Michaela Strachan, Lenny Henry, Konnie Huq and Noel Edmonds.

    Each of the 30 experts were asked to name their five favourite children¹s TV shows and these votes were added together to give the final result.

    Rex
    Class of 'Blue Peter' 1995 - Tim Vincent, Diane Louise Jordan, Katy Hill and Stuart Miles

    ‘Blue Peter’ is the world’s longest-running children’s TV show and used to attract eight million viewers an episode at its peak and received one thousand letters a day from viewers.

    School-based drama ‘Grange Hill’, which was first televised in 1978 takes the runner-up spot, whilst the rest of the Top 5 is made up of shows that made their debuts in the 1970s, with ‘Newsround’ at number three, ‘Tiswas’ at four and its rival ‘Multi-Coloured Swap Shop’ at five.

    More recent shows also feature, including ‘Live & Kicking’, ‘Pingu’, ‘SM:TV Live’ and ‘Byker Grove’.

    Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images
    'Live & Kicking' presenters Jamie Theakston and Zoe Ball

    Mark Frith, Editor Radio Times, says: “British TV produces the best programmes for children in the world – reading our list produces the most wonderful, warm memories”

    The Radio Times panel of experts includes Noel Edmonds, Floella Benjamin, Frank Skinner, Russell T Davies, David Walliams, Edwards Barnes, Lenny Henry, Peter Purves, Phillip Schofield, Chuckle Brothers, Biddy Baxter, Dick & Dom, Chris Packham, Sally James, Clive Doig, Steve Backshall, Pat Sharp, Timmy Mallett, Michaela Strachan, Richard Marson, Ayo Akinwolere, Malorie Blackman, Neil Buchanan, Ade Adepitan, Jake Humphrey, Iain Stirling, Justin Johnson, Andi Peters, Janet Ellis, Barney Harwood, Konnie Huq, Joe Goodwin, and Ewan Vinnicombe.

    Radio Times Top 20 children’s programmes are:

    1. Blue Peter
    2. Grange Hill
    3. Newsround
    4. Tiswas
    5. Multi-Coloured Swap Shop
    6. Vision On
    7. Live & Kicking
    8. Going Live!
    9. Play School
    10. Crackerjack
    11. Play Away
    12. Pingu
    13. Rentaghost
    14. SM:TV Live
    15. Animal Magic
    16. Byker Grove
    17. Jackanory
    18. The Box of Delights
    19. How
    20. The Borrowers

    See the full Top 50 in the new issue of Radio Times, out now. www.radiotimes.com

    Radio Times
    Kids' TV Shows That Adults Secretly Love
    MORE:uktvBlue PeterSMTV LiveRadio TimesLive & KickingnewsroundtiswasGoing Live!

    Conversations