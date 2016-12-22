STYLE

20 Photos That Prove 2016 Was Officially The Year Of The Nearly-Naked Dress

RIP fabric.

22/12/2016 15:01
Rosy Cherrington Style Writer, The Huffington Post UK

The best fashion moments of 2016 all seem to involve barely-there gowns, sheer-as-you-like styles and dramatically daring cut-outs.

With the end of what will now be known as the ‘Year Of The Nearly-Naked Dress’ drawing ever closer, and the need for NYE outfit inspo greater than ever, we’re taking a trip down memory lane with a round-up of the most dazzling styles.

Supermodel Bella Hadid has officially taken the crown from 2015’s naked dress queen Kim Kardashian, with three entries on the list (although if we’d included every sheer dress J-Lo had worn this year, we’d still be writing this come 2017).

  • Emily Ratajakowski
    Getty
    At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2016.
  • Diane Kruger
    Getty
    At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2016.
  • Bella Hadid
    Getty
    At Cannes Film Festival in May 2016.
  • Bella Hadid
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    At Cannes Film Festival in May 2016.
  • Kendall Jenner
    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    At Cannes Film Festival in May 2016.
  • Jennifer Lopez
    Jason Merritt via Getty Images
    At the Billboard Music Awards in May 2017.
  • Ciara
    Getty
    At the Grammy Awards in February 2016.
  • Gwen Stefani
    Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016 via Getty Images
    At the Billboard Music Awards in May 2016.
  • Karlie Kloss
    Getty
    At the Met Gala in May 2016.
  • Kylie Jenner
    Getty
    At the Met Gala in May 2016.
  • Rita Ora
    Getty
    At the Met Gala in May 2016.
  • Kim Kardashian
    Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
    On the Balmain FROW in September 2016.
  • Jourdan Dunn
    Dave Hogan/MTV 2016 via Getty Images
    At the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2016.
  • Winnie Harlow
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    At the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2016.
  • Khloe Kardashian
    John Lamparski via Getty Images
    At the Angel Ball in November 2016.
  • Chrissy Teigen
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    At the American Music Awards in November 2016.
  • Gigi Hadid
    REX
    At the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party in November 2016.
  • Alessandra Ambrosio
    REX
    At the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party in November 2016.
  • Bella Hadid
    REX
    At the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party in November 2016.
  • Naomi Campbell
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    At the Fashion Awards in December 2016.

