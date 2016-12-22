The best fashion moments of 2016 all seem to involve barely-there gowns, sheer-as-you-like styles and dramatically daring cut-outs.
With the end of what will now be known as the ‘Year Of The Nearly-Naked Dress’ drawing ever closer, and the need for NYE outfit inspo greater than ever, we’re taking a trip down memory lane with a round-up of the most dazzling styles.
Supermodel Bella Hadid has officially taken the crown from 2015’s naked dress queen Kim Kardashian, with three entries on the list (although if we’d included every sheer dress J-Lo had worn this year, we’d still be writing this come 2017).
At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2016.
At Cannes Film Festival in May 2016.
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
At Cannes Film Festival in May 2016.
Jason Merritt via Getty Images
At the Billboard Music Awards in May 2017.
At the Grammy Awards in February 2016.
Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016 via Getty Images
At the Billboard Music Awards in May 2016.
At the Met Gala in May 2016.
At the Met Gala in May 2016.
At the Met Gala in May 2016.
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
On the Balmain FROW in September 2016.
Dave Hogan/MTV 2016 via Getty Images
At the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2016.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
At the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2016.
John Lamparski via Getty Images
At the Angel Ball in November 2016.
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
At the American Music Awards in November 2016.
At the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party in November 2016.
At the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party in November 2016.
At the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party in November 2016.
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
At the Fashion Awards in December 2016.