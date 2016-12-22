The best fashion moments of 2016 all seem to involve barely-there gowns, sheer-as-you-like styles and dramatically daring cut-outs.

With the end of what will now be known as the ‘Year Of The Nearly-Naked Dress’ drawing ever closer, and the need for NYE outfit inspo greater than ever, we’re taking a trip down memory lane with a round-up of the most dazzling styles.

Supermodel Bella Hadid has officially taken the crown from 2015’s naked dress queen Kim Kardashian, with three entries on the list (although if we’d included every sheer dress J-Lo had worn this year, we’d still be writing this come 2017).

Emily Ratajakowski Getty At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2016.

Diane Kruger Getty At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2016.

Bella Hadid Getty At Cannes Film Festival in May 2016.

Bella Hadid Samir Hussein via Getty Images At Cannes Film Festival in May 2016.

Kendall Jenner Mike Marsland via Getty Images At Cannes Film Festival in May 2016.

Jennifer Lopez Jason Merritt via Getty Images At the Billboard Music Awards in May 2017.

Ciara Getty At the Grammy Awards in February 2016.

Gwen Stefani Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016 via Getty Images At the Billboard Music Awards in May 2016.

Karlie Kloss Getty At the Met Gala in May 2016.

Kylie Jenner Getty At the Met Gala in May 2016.

Rita Ora Getty At the Met Gala in May 2016.

Kim Kardashian Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images On the Balmain FROW in September 2016.

Jourdan Dunn Dave Hogan/MTV 2016 via Getty Images At the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2016.

Winnie Harlow Kevin Mazur via Getty Images At the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2016.

Khloe Kardashian John Lamparski via Getty Images At the Angel Ball in November 2016.

Chrissy Teigen Steve Granitz via Getty Images At the American Music Awards in November 2016.

Gigi Hadid REX At the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party in November 2016.

Alessandra Ambrosio REX At the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party in November 2016.

Bella Hadid REX At the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party in November 2016.

Naomi Campbell Samir Hussein via Getty Images At the Fashion Awards in December 2016.

