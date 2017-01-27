The best fish and chip shop in Britain has been announced in the 2017 National Fish & Chip Awards - right in time for your weekend takeaway.
Plymouth’s ‘Kingfisher Fish and Chips’ was named as the best Independent Takeaway Fish and Chip Shop, thanks to its “sustainable seafood menu”.
The chip shop sells salmon goujons and Jersey lobster, as well as traditional fish like cod and haddock. They also provide customers with QR codes so they can see the journey their fish took to get to their plate.
“Winning this award is the pinnacle of our careers,” the shop’s owners said of their accolade.
”This year was definitely Kingfisher’s year – they stood out immediately for their extensive knowledge and experience, robust sourcing policies, forward-thinking approach, and continual business growth,” one of the judges on the panel, Ben Bartlett, said according to The Telegraph.
“With inspiring passion, they are consistently looking to improve their offering and strive for perfection – making them extremely worthy winners and the perfect ambassadors for the fish and chip industry.”
Burton Road Chippy in Lincoln came second place in the awards, followed by Millers Fish & Chips in Haxby, North Yorkshire.
The Independent Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year Award went to Harbour Lights restaurant in Falmouth, Cornwall.
Meanwhile Longsands Fish Kitchen in Tyne and Wear won the Best Newcomer Award and Towngate Fisheries in Bradford won the Healthy Eating ‘Fish and Chips’ Award.