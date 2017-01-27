The best fish and chip shop in Britain has been announced in the 2017 National Fish & Chip Awards - right in time for your weekend takeaway.

Plymouth’s ‘Kingfisher Fish and Chips’ was named as the best Independent Takeaway Fish and Chip Shop, thanks to its “sustainable seafood menu”.

The chip shop sells salmon goujons and Jersey lobster, as well as traditional fish like cod and haddock. They also provide customers with QR codes so they can see the journey their fish took to get to their plate.

“Winning this award is the pinnacle of our careers,” the shop’s owners said of their accolade.