Australian models Kate Wasley and Georgia Gibbs are best friends who just happen to have different body types - while Gibbs wears a UK size 6, Wasley buys a UK 16.

The pair don’t see their different sizes as a big deal (after all, why would they?) but unfortunately some other people do.

When Gibbs recently posted a photo of herself and Wasley side-by-side, the pair were heavily scrutinised, with some accusing Gibbs of Photoshopping the image to make herself thinner or her friend bigger.

Instead of letting the haters get them down, the friends responded by setting up a body-positive Instagram account celebrating their friendship and women of all sizes.

The account, Any.Body_co, has rocketed the duo into Instagram stardom, gaining more than 53K followers in its first week.