Australian models Kate Wasley and Georgia Gibbs are best friends who just happen to have different body types - while Gibbs wears a UK size 6, Wasley buys a UK 16.
The pair don’t see their different sizes as a big deal (after all, why would they?) but unfortunately some other people do.
When Gibbs recently posted a photo of herself and Wasley side-by-side, the pair were heavily scrutinised, with some accusing Gibbs of Photoshopping the image to make herself thinner or her friend bigger.
Instead of letting the haters get them down, the friends responded by setting up a body-positive Instagram account celebrating their friendship and women of all sizes.
The account, Any.Body_co, has rocketed the duo into Instagram stardom, gaining more than 53K followers in its first week.
On the new account, Gibbs reposted the image which originally sparked hurtful comments, showing her wearing a blue striped dress next to Wasley, dressed in black.
“’You have photoshopped yourself thinner or your friend bigger, what kind of friend are you?’ was one of the comments. It broke my heart because Kate and I are best friends, why would I do that?” Gibbs captioned the image.
“The fact that a simple picture of two people together went so viral purely because of their body types shocked me... and @any.body_co was created because no one should have to deal with that and it shouldn’t even be acknowledged.
“All I see here is two women... not one ‘skinny’ woman and one ‘curvy’ woman. Stop comparing everyone to each other and accept every person as beautiful in their own right.”
The pair have since posted photos of themselves having fun together with body positive hashtags, such as #LoveAnyBody and #HealthOverSize.
And we have to say, they both look fabulous.
The account has received an overwhelmingly positive response, with thousands of people commenting to share their support for the pair.
“I absolutely love the positive body image and self-love you both have for yourselves. Perfect role models for everyone out there,” one user said.
Another added: “You are both beautiful and so confident. What an excellent example to all women, but especially young girls. Way to go! Can’t wait to see what you have coming in the future.”
Ladies, we salute you.