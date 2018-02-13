8 Of The Best Ginventions To Ever Grace The Planet

We’re a nation obsessed with gin, so what better way to celebrate our love affair than by charting the best ginventions to ever exist? From espresso gin (2018′s answer to the espresso martini) to Glasgow’s gin spa, we have much to be thankful for. Here’s to a new year and hopefully many more gin-themed creations. Espresso gin

Master of Malt / HuffPost UK

Gin + coffee = the absolute dream. This bottle costs £34.95 from Master of Malt and features notes of roasted coffee beans, alongside hints of vanilla, lime, black pepper and juniper. Your espresso martinis will never be the same again. Gin and tonic in a can

Tesco

The best thing to happen to the Great British picnic since, well, sliced bread. Gin and tonic in a (250ml) can removes the need to carry a litre bottle of Hendrick’s around with you, which we’ll be eternally grateful for. One can costs £1.80 from Tesco or you can opt for a multipack. Gin baubles

Pickerings Gin

Christmas might be a distant memory but that doesn’t mean we’ve stopped daydreaming about gin baubles which, in our opinion, should be an all-year affair. Look how pretty they are. Gin candles

Not On The High Street

For those who want the full sensory experience some genius only went and invented gin and tonic candles so your home can smell of G+Ts while you sip one. Brilliant. The one above costs £9.95 from Not On The High Street. G+T ice lollies

Aldi

Gin and tonic ice lollies (£2.99 for four) were an absolute game-changer last summer. We’re very much hoping they’ll make a return to frozen aisles everywhere this year. BBQ season would be lost without them. Hot gin

Makidotvn via Getty Images

It’s not enough for people to love cold gin. Hot gin is officially a thing too. Hot gin cocktails are actually better news all-round because heating gin accentuates the flavours. Find out more about the magic of hot gin and how to make it here. Sloe gin

Sipsmith

We’d be lying if we said sloe gin wasn’t delicious. In actual fact, it’s berry nice... The sweet treat is the key ingredient behind hot sloe gin cocktails (a winter favourite) and sloe gin mince tarts (Aldi, please bring them back), we can’t wait to see what else it’s fashioned into. Gin spa

PeopleImages via Getty Images