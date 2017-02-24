Oscars: 15 Of The Most Beautiful Academy Award Dresses Of All Time

With everyone talking about the upcoming 2017 Oscars (and thinking about what the nominees will be wearing), what better time to take a look back at our favourite dresses.
These are not necessarily the most iconic looks ever from the red carpet, but the 15 gowns that we have at the top of our want-to-wear wishlist for when our Academy Awards invite stops getting lost in the post.
Leo, call us.
-
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
-
SGranitz via Getty Images
-
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
-
Jason Merritt via Getty Images
-
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
-
Rex
-
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
-
Rex
-
Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
-
Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
-
Mike Blake / Reuters
-
Fred Prouser / Reuters
-
Dan MacMedan via Getty Images
-
Lucas Jackson / Reuters
-
Steve Granitz via Getty Images