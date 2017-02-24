All Sections
    STYLE

    Oscars: 15 Of The Most Beautiful Academy Award Dresses Of All Time

    Red carpet goals.

    24/02/2017 15:50 GMT | Updated 24/02/2017 15:57 GMT

    With everyone talking about the upcoming 2017 Oscars (and thinking about what the nominees will be wearing), what better time to take a look back at our favourite dresses.

    These are not necessarily the most iconic looks ever from the red carpet, but the 15 gowns that we have at the top of our want-to-wear wishlist for when our Academy Awards invite stops getting lost in the post.

    Leo, call us.

    • Steve Granitz via Getty Images
      Jennifer Lawrence, 2013 
    • SGranitz via Getty Images
      Samantha Morton, 2004
    • Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
      Renee Zellweger, 2008 
    • Jason Merritt via Getty Images
      Alicia Vikander, 2016
    • Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
      Angelina Jolie, 2014 
    • Rex
      Lupita Nyong'o, 2015
    • Lester Cohen via Getty Images
      Meryl Streep, 2012
    • Rex
      Emma Stone, 2015
    • Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
      Emily Blunt, 2016 
    • Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
      Rachel McAdams, 2016
    • Mike Blake / Reuters
      Reese Witherspoon, 2006
    • Fred Prouser / Reuters
      Kate Winslet, 2002
    • Dan MacMedan via Getty Images
      Sienna Miller, 2015
    • Lucas Jackson / Reuters
      Amy Adams, 2013
    • Steve Granitz via Getty Images
      Lupita Nyong'o, 2014
