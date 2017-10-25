The Top 10 Best Places In The UK To Be A Single Mum

Plymouth has been rated as the best place to be a single mum in the UK, according to a ranking based on five metrics.

Ofsted ratings, housing affordability, the gender pay gap, violent crime statistics and the average cost of childcare were taken into account in the study of 35 towns and cities across the UK, by Silver Cross run parenting website Play Like Mum.

Plymouth came out on top, with Liverpool just one point behind and Middlesborough coming in third place.

The overall ranking was based on points given in each of the five categories.