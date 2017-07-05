Best Pub Beer Gardens In London

There’s nothing more British than getting sloshed in a beer garden as soon as summer (finally) arrives - apart from queuing, perhaps.
But in London where there are pubs on every street, it can be hard to separate the good from the bad.
We’ve pulled together our favourite pub beer gardens from the four corners of the capital. Expect hanging baskets, fairy lights and lawn games.
The Faltering Fullback
Expect: Lost Boys-style treehouse vibes, Thai food,flowers.
Address: 19 Perth Rd, Finsbury Park, London N4 3HB
Duke Of Edinburgh
Expect: Long tables lined full of people with the same idea as you. Still, fun though.
Address: 204 Ferndale Rd, Brixton, London SW9 8AG
The Crabtree
Expect: A tree-filled riverside garden, pretty fairy lights and Aperol Spritz.
Address: Rainville Rd, Hammersmith, London W6 9HA
The Albion
Expect: Front and back garden glory, Sunday roasts, suckling pig on Saturdays.
Address: 10 Thornhill Rd, Islington, London N1 1HW
The Avalon
Expect: Seating front and back, heated booths and giant cushions.
Address: 16 Balham Hill, London SW12 9EB
The White Swan
Expect: Flower-filled window boxes and quaint streets a stone’s throw from the river.
Address: 26 Old Palace Ln, Richmond TW9 1PG.
The Scolt Head
Expect: Hipsters, dogs and hidden alcoves.
Address: 107A Culford Rd, London N1 4HT
The Castle
Expect: Pods, bean bags and a pop-up GBBO tent to try out your baking skills (yes, really).
Address: 38 Tooting High St, London SW17 0RG
The Half Moon
Expect: Recently-refurbished it offers a really nice seating area and a bar outside you won’t waste a moment of sunshine.
Address: 10 Half Moon Ln, Herne Hill, London SE24 9HU
The Leather Bottle
Expect: A 300-year-old pub, beach-style huts and games.
Address: 538 Garratt Ln, Earlsfield, London SW17 0NY
The Crown And Shuttle
Expect: Buzzing atmosphere and after-work crowds, but get there (and leave) early.
Address: 226 Shoreditch High St, London E1 6PJ