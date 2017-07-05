Best Pub Beer Gardens In London

There’s nothing more British than getting sloshed in a beer garden as soon as summer (finally) arrives - apart from queuing, perhaps.

But in London where there are pubs on every street, it can be hard to separate the good from the bad.

We’ve pulled together our favourite pub beer gardens from the four corners of the capital. Expect hanging baskets, fairy lights and lawn games.

Think we’ve missed any gems? Tweet @HuffPoLifestyle with your suggestions.

The Faltering Fullback