    05/07/2017 17:08 BST | Updated 06/07/2017 12:18 BST

    Best Pub Beer Gardens In London

    Don't worry, you don't actually have to drink beer...

    There’s nothing more British than getting sloshed in a beer garden as soon as summer (finally) arrives - apart from queuing, perhaps.

    But in London where there are pubs on every street, it can be hard to separate the good from the bad.

    We’ve pulled together our favourite pub beer gardens from the four corners of the capital. Expect hanging baskets, fairy lights and lawn games.

    Think we’ve missed any gems? Tweet @HuffPoLifestyle with your suggestions.

    The Faltering Fullback

    Expect: Lost Boys-style treehouse vibes, Thai food,flowers.

    Address: 19 Perth Rd, Finsbury Park, London N4 3HB

    Duke Of Edinburgh

    A post shared by James Glancy (@jaglancy) on

    Expect: Long tables lined full of people with the same idea as you. Still, fun though.

    Address: 204 Ferndale Rd, Brixton, London SW9 8AG

    The Crabtree 

    Expect: A tree-filled riverside garden, pretty fairy lights and Aperol Spritz.

    Address: Rainville Rd, Hammersmith, London W6 9HA

    The Albion

    A post shared by Malina (@malina_andre) on

    Expect:  Front and back garden glory, Sunday roasts, suckling pig on Saturdays.

    Address: 10 Thornhill Rd, Islington, London N1 1HW

    The Avalon

    A post shared by Matt Jefferies (@mjefferiess) on

    Expect: Seating front and back, heated booths and giant cushions.

    Address: 16 Balham Hill, London SW12 9EB

    The White Swan

    Expect: Flower-filled window boxes and quaint streets a stone’s throw from the river.

    Address: 26 Old Palace Ln, Richmond TW9 1PG.

     

    The Scolt Head

    A post shared by Nicole Yale (@yalewanders) on

    Expect: Hipsters, dogs and hidden alcoves.

    Address: 107A Culford Rd, London N1 4HT

    The Castle

    Expect: Pods, bean bags and a pop-up GBBO tent to try out your baking skills (yes, really).

    Address: 38 Tooting High St, London SW17 0RG 

    The Half Moon 

    Expect: Recently-refurbished it offers a really nice seating area and a bar outside you won’t waste a moment of sunshine.

    Address: 10 Half Moon Ln, Herne Hill, London SE24 9HU

    The Leather Bottle

    A post shared by John Saunders (@johntothepub) on

     Expect: A 300-year-old pub, beach-style huts and games.

     Address: 538 Garratt Ln, Earlsfield, London SW17 0NY

     

    The Crown And Shuttle

    Expect: Buzzing atmosphere and after-work crowds, but get there (and leave) early.

    Address: 226 Shoreditch High St, London E1 6PJ

