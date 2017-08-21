These Are The Most Ridiculous Questions Ever Asked In A Sex Education Class

Everyone knows that sex education lessons at school can leave a lot to be desired, meaning most of the time we’re hopelessly uninformed and in fits of uncontrollable laughter.
Now a Reddit thread has been asking about the best (read: hilarious) questions people ever asked or overheard, and unsurprisingly it has been inundated with responses.
Well we’ve all got to learn about the birds and the bees sometime...
1. “The teacher told us wearing two condoms is less effective because of the increased friction, and a top mind in my class asked: ‘If you go fast enough, could you start a fire?’”
2. “Teacher opened a box to let us anonymously ask embarrassing questions. Someone asked: ‘Is penis size hereditary?’ When she said no the kid who put it in, jumped up screaming: ‘Thank god!’ The look on our teacher’s face was priceless.”
3. “Does peanut butter make your boobs grow bigger?”
4. “Can you get an STD if a guy jizzes in your ear?”
5. “Does the hair down there go grey also? I figured you would know.”
6. “When a teacher was explaining you could in fact get STDs from oral sex, a girl in my grade asked: ‘How can you catch an STD over the phone?’ Solid question, I thought.”
7. “One of children asked: ‘Does sex feel good?’ Poor teacher had no idea how to answer that.”
8. “If you have a Coca-Cola flavoured condom, do you have a Coca-Cola flavoured baby?”
9. “We had a box where people could write a question they were too embarrassed to ask and someone would read them out for the teacher to answer. The best one was: ‘If I am doing a girl in the butt and she farts, will my balls explode?’”
10. “A few years ago I was teaching sex-ed and had a student ask me, with all sincerity: ‘If I’m fingering a girl and she sneezes, will it break my fingers?’”
11. ”‘If I keep letting him pee on me will I get pregnant?’ Best day of my entire schooling ever.”
12. “Where does the bone go in a boner? Like, when you don’t have a boner anymore where does it go? Back inside you?”
13. “Some kid asked what ear sex was. The teacher squinted at him and went ‘...what?’”
14. “Why do people bounce up and down when they have sex? Teacher (very casually) said: ‘I don’t know, I guess they just think it feels better that way.’”
15. “Someone asked our teacher what an orgasm was and they just replied: ‘I wouldn’t know.’ Not the best question, but the best answer (took me six years to realise how golden it was).”
16. ”‘If semen comes out at thirty miles per hour, how fast does a baby come out?’ Dear God the anonymous question box was great in my high school.””
17. ”A boy asked if breast milk was the result of all the milk a woman ever drank being stored up for the baby.”