These Are The Most Ridiculous Questions Ever Asked In A Sex Education Class

Everyone knows that sex education lessons at school can leave a lot to be desired, meaning most of the time we’re hopelessly uninformed and in fits of uncontrollable laughter. Now a Reddit thread has been asking about the best (read: hilarious) questions people ever asked or overheard, and unsurprisingly it has been inundated with responses. Well we’ve all got to learn about the birds and the bees sometime...

1. “The teacher told us wearing two condoms is less effective because of the increased friction, and a top mind in my class asked: ‘If you go fast enough, could you start a fire?’” -AnonymousGenius 2. “Teacher opened a box to let us anonymously ask embarrassing questions. Someone asked: ‘Is penis size hereditary?’ When she said no the kid who put it in, jumped up screaming: ‘Thank god!’ The look on our teacher’s face was priceless.” -The756

Lumppini via Getty Images

3. “Does peanut butter make your boobs grow bigger?” -elephantshark44 4. “Can you get an STD if a guy jizzes in your ear?” -TheMidwesternLariat 5. “Does the hair down there go grey also? I figured you would know.” -Imawildedible 6. “When a teacher was explaining you could in fact get STDs from oral sex, a girl in my grade asked: ‘How can you catch an STD over the phone?’ Solid question, I thought.” -Holymoly666

smiltena via Getty Images

7. “One of children asked: ‘Does sex feel good?’ Poor teacher had no idea how to answer that.” -katie3294 8. “If you have a Coca-Cola flavoured condom, do you have a Coca-Cola flavoured baby?” -artofcode- 9. “We had a box where people could write a question they were too embarrassed to ask and someone would read them out for the teacher to answer. The best one was: ‘If I am doing a girl in the butt and she farts, will my balls explode?’” -RamboFox 10. “A few years ago I was teaching sex-ed and had a student ask me, with all sincerity: ‘If I’m fingering a girl and she sneezes, will it break my fingers?’” -Pregnancyinsomnia 11. ”‘If I keep letting him pee on me will I get pregnant?’ Best day of my entire schooling ever.” -RedWhiteButNotBlue 12. “Where does the bone go in a boner? Like, when you don’t have a boner anymore where does it go? Back inside you?” -Cecered12

CaseyHillPhoto via Getty Images