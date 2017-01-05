LIFESTYLE

The Best Wedding Photos Of 2016 Are Utterly Breathtaking

No, you're crying 😭

While 2016 was filled with an abundance of dark moments and incredible losses, it was also filled with a lot of love.

Every year, Junebug Weddings select 50 pictures for its ‘Best of the Best’ photography collection. And 2016’s selection does not disappoint. 

From jaw-dropping backdrops to intimate moments between loved ones, here are a selection of the images.

  • Andy Gaines Photography
  • Caroline Briggs | The Twins Weddings
  • Lauren Louise | Lauren Louise Photography
  • Orsolya Lazar
  • Tara Theilen | Theilen Photography
  • Ashley and Benjamin Kochanowski | Rosey Red Photography
  • Christopher Foltz | Christopher|F Photography
  • Nate Kaiser
  • Dan O'Day | Dan O'Day Photography
  • Dan O'Day | Dan O'Day Photography
  • Danelle Bohane
  • Danelle Bohane
  • Kelly Tunney
  • David West | David West Photography
  • Eka Adhitya | Eka Adhitya Photography
  • Gabe McClintock | Gabe McClintock Photography
  • Gustavo Franco | Gustavo Franco Fotografia
  • Hendra Lesmana | Cheese N Click Photography
  • Hugh Whitaker
  • India Earl
  • Jakob Granqvist | Nordica Photography
  • Victor Lax | Víctor Lax Photography
  • Katarina Sharon Macut Vasic of Danilo
  • James Broadbent | Chasewild
  • Jennifer Moher | Jennifer Moher Photography
  • John Barwood | John Barwood Photography
  • Jordan Voth | Jordan Voth Photography
  • Lanny Mann | Two Mann Studios
  • Lauren Louise | Lauren Louise Photography
  • Marissa Kaplan | Marissa Joy Photography
27 Love-Filled Photos

