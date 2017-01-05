The Best Wedding Photos Of 2016 Are Utterly Breathtaking

While 2016 was filled with an abundance of dark moments and incredible losses, it was also filled with a lot of love.

Every year, Junebug Weddings select 50 pictures for its ‘Best of the Best’ photography collection. And 2016’s selection does not disappoint.

From jaw-dropping backdrops to intimate moments between loved ones, here are a selection of the images.

Andy Gaines Photography

Caroline Briggs | The Twins Weddings

Lauren Louise | Lauren Louise Photography

Orsolya Lazar

Tara Theilen | Theilen Photography

Ashley and Benjamin Kochanowski | Rosey Red Photography

Christopher Foltz | Christopher|F Photography

Nate Kaiser

Dan O'Day | Dan O'Day Photography

Dan O'Day | Dan O'Day Photography

Danelle Bohane

Danelle Bohane

Kelly Tunney

David West | David West Photography

Eka Adhitya | Eka Adhitya Photography

Gabe McClintock | Gabe McClintock Photography

Gustavo Franco | Gustavo Franco Fotografia

Hendra Lesmana | Cheese N Click Photography

Hugh Whitaker

India Earl

Jakob Granqvist | Nordica Photography

Victor Lax | Víctor Lax Photography

Katarina Sharon Macut Vasic of Danilo

James Broadbent | Chasewild

Jennifer Moher | Jennifer Moher Photography

John Barwood | John Barwood Photography

Jordan Voth | Jordan Voth Photography

Lanny Mann | Two Mann Studios

Lauren Louise | Lauren Louise Photography

Marissa Kaplan | Marissa Joy Photography

Paulo Santos | Paulo Santos Wedding Photographer

Curtis Moore | Moore Photography

Roberto Panciatici | Roberto Panciatici Photography

Roy Nuesca | Roy Nuesca Photography

Sara Byrne | Sara K Byrne Photography

Tricia Victoria | Tricia Victoria Photography

