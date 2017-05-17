London is the worst city in Britain to bring up children, according to a new survey.
Newry and Armagh, both in Northern Ireland, came in as the second and third worst cities to bring up a family in.
The survey, by MoneySuperMarket, looked at crime rates, house prices, school rankings, average salaries and access to green spaces in 35 cities.
As well as revealing the worst cities for families, they drew up a list of the top 10 best cities to bring up kids, with Newcastle coming out on top.
“The Family Living Index was created to guide parents - or soon to be parents - looking to future proof their next move,” said a MoneySuperMarket spokeswoman.
“As well as choosing where to raise their families, moving home is also a key life-stage decision, and is one of the most common moments for couples to take out life insurance to protect their family financially should anything.”
The 10 worst cities to bring up a family were:
1. London
2. Newry
3. Armagh
4. Leeds
5. Bradford
6. Sheffield
7. Glasgow
8. Kingston upon Hull
9. Brighton and Hove
10. Birmingham
The 10 best cities were:
1. Newcastle-upon-Tyne
2. Derby
3. Wolverhampton
4. Southampton
5. Bath
6. Nottingham
7. Coventry
8. York
9. Oxford
10. Portsmouth