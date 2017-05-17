London is the worst city in Britain to bring up children, according to a new survey.

Newry and Armagh, both in Northern Ireland, came in as the second and third worst cities to bring up a family in.

The survey, by MoneySuperMarket, looked at crime rates, house prices, school rankings, average salaries and access to green spaces in 35 cities.

As well as revealing the worst cities for families, they drew up a list of the top 10 best cities to bring up kids, with Newcastle coming out on top.