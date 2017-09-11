A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman at the Bestival music festival.

Officers at the event were alerted just before 1am on Monday 11 September to reports of concern for the welfare of a 25-year-old woman from London who had attended the festival at Lulworth Castle.

Her body was found in a wooded area on the edge of the site. Her family have been informed and the coroner has been notified.

EMPICS Entertainment General view of the Lulworth Cove festival site at Bestival 2017 at Lulworth Castle - Wareham

An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding her death and a cordon is in place on site while forensic examinations are being carried out.

A 28-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of murder, to enable officers to conduct an interview under caution to help establish the full circumstances.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire, of Dorset Police, said: “Following the discovery of the woman’s body we have now launched an investigation into her death. We have specially-trained officers supporting her family at this very difficult time.

“Enquiries are now underway to establish how she died. A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course and this should give us more of an indication as to the cause of her death.

“We are working closely with the festival organisers and I would appeal to anyone with any information about the incident to contact Dorset Police.”