An 18-year-old woman has died in hospital after catching the flu.

Bethany Walker, from Applecross in the Scottish Highlands, died last Friday.

The teenager developed pneumonia before her death, the BBC reported, and was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Walker’s death was detailed in a Facebook post by her mother.

Paying tribute to its former student, Plockton High School called Walker a “kind, caring, gifted and exceptionally conscientious student”, adding that she was due to start studying midwifery at university later this year.

“It was a privilege for all of us to have taught Bethany, to have known her in her years in the school and to have maintained contact with her after she left,” they said.

“It is tragic to lose someone so young.”

Latest official figures suggest 85 people have died from flu this winter.

Walker’s death follows news that the rate of flu in Scotland has doubled over the last week.

According to Health Protection Scotland (HPS), cases have risen from 46 per 100,000 people at the end of December to 107 per 100,000 in the first week of January.

Meanwhile Public Health England (PHE) reported a 65% spike in the number of patients admitted to intensive care with the illness.

Vulnerable people have been urged to get vaccinated against the flu, with young children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with long-term medical conditions particularly at risk.

Advice for people with flu

People concerned about flu-like symptoms should stay at home. PHE emphasises that patients should seek advice from a local pharmacist before contacting their GP.

Patients can contact their GP, or call NHS 111, to seek further advice. People with flu should get plenty of rest, keep warm, take paracetamol or ibuprofen to lower their temperature and treat aches and pains, and drink lots of water to avoid dehydration.

For most healthy people, recovering from flu can take roughly a week. However, for those that are more vulnerable, it can be more severe and it is important to be aware of this and seek help when needed.

Dr Steve Iley, medical director for Bupa UK, told HuffPost UK: “If you experience sudden chest pains, difficulty breathing or coughing up blood, you should call 999 to seek immediate help.”