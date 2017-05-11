A bakery in east London is supporting people with mental health problems by teaching them to make bread.

Better Health Bakery, in Haggerston, is run by mental health charity The Centre For Better Health. Over a period of 12 weeks, the social enterprise trains adults recovering from poor mental health to bake fresh, sourdough loaves and pastries.

Baking can have therapeutic effects. A study published last year found that people who got involved with small, creative projects felt happier and more relaxed in their everyday lives.

Discussing the connection, associate professor of psychological and brain sciences at Boston University, Donna Pincus, previously told HuffPost: “Baking has the benefit of allowing people creative expression.

“There’s a lot of literature for connection between creative expression and overall wellbeing. Whether it’s painting or it’s making music [or baking], there is a stress relief that people get from having some kind of an outlet and a way to express themselves.”

If you live in London and would like to volunteer with the charity, visit their website or check out their Facebook page.