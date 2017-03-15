Police have launched an investigation into a ‘Beware of Jews’ sign that appeared on a lamppost near a North London synagogue.
The sign depicts a man in a traditional fedora hat and was spotted by a neighbourhood watch group in Stamford Hill on Tuesday.
A triangular sign with a red outline normally indicates danger on British roads.
Hackney Council is to remove the sign on Wednesday morning.
Labour’s Diane Abbott, MP for the area, called the sign “disgusting”.
Barry Bard, from the group who spotted the sign, said: “The people of Stamford Hill are very sadly used to instances of anti-Semitic hate crime, but most of those times it will be verbal abuse or even assault.
“The person who planned [this sign] has obviously gone to an effort to cause alarm and distress to local people.”