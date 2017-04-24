Blue Ivy has proven she’s going to be a doting big sister when her twin siblings arrive in the latest photos released by Beyoncé.
The pregnant ‘Formation’ singer shared a series of family snaps, taken during the Easter weekend, which showed her posing with her five-year-old daughter.
In one of the photos, Blue can be seen kissing her mum’s bump and in another she is stood next to the singer copying her pose.
“Omg this is family goals,” commented one person, while another wrote: “What a cutie Blue Ivy she’s going to love her twin siblings.”
The 35-year-old singer broke the news that she was pregnant with twins with a photo on her Instagram on 1 February 2017.
She told her followers: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over.
“We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”