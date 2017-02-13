Beyoncé nailed her songs at the Grammys 2017, but it wasn’t just her performance that people were raving about.

Fans claim that you can see the pregnant singer’s twins “moving” in her belly while she sung ‘Love Drought’ from her album ‘Lemonade’.

Twitter user ‘NorrisButNoChuk’ shared a nine-second clip of Beyoncé laying down as the camera zooms in on her stomach.

It’s hard to tell whether the movement on her belly is an effect of the flashing lights on her sequinned outfit, but there’s no doubt that there’s some movement there.