Beyoncé latest snaps of her growing pregnancy bump has sparked theories from fans on the gender of her unborn twins.

The 35-year-old, who revealed in February 2017 she was expecting twins, shared a video featuring music with snaps of herself and her family.

She wore a blue dress that accentuated her bump and the background featured pink and purple floral images.

One of the images showed her five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, hugging her bump.