    • PARENTS
    03/04/2017 11:11 BST

    Pregnant Beyoncé Displays Growing Bump In Quirky Instagram Video, Sparks Gender Theories

    Can you pick up on the hints?

    Beyoncé latest snaps of her growing pregnancy bump has sparked theories from fans on the gender of her unborn twins.

    The 35-year-old, who revealed in February 2017 she was expecting twins, shared a video featuring music with snaps of herself and her family.

    She wore a blue dress that accentuated her bump and the background featured pink and purple floral images.

    One of the images showed her five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, hugging her bump. 

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

    Fans were convinced that the video aimed to give clues about the gender of the twins.

    “Pink flowers, blue dress - yeah it must be boy and girl,” one fan commented.

    Another wrote: “No that dress is purple, the flowers are pink, it’s all very girly so it’s definitely two girls.”

    One person also wrote: “So many hints! Definitely a boy and a girl. I don’t even need to write them all out.”

    And another commented: “Yes, boy and girl, blue and pink undertones.”

    Others were simply in love with how flawless Beyoncé looked as a pregnant mama. 

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

    “Your body is insane,” a fan commented. “You look flawless Queen B, pregnancy suits you so much. Hope it is going well.”

    Another wrote: “You are simply stunning and your maternity photos are beautiful. Beautiful bump, too.”

    Whether she’s giving hints or not, we completely agree - she looks amazeballs.

    Pregnant Celebrities 2017
