Beyoncé bared her baby bump in a series of gorgeous photos to celebrate the impending arrival of her twins.

The singer, and mum to five-year-old Blue Ivy with her husband Jay Z, shared Instagram snaps from her “push party” (a.k.a baby shower).

At the celebration, Queen Bey dressed her bump with an elaborate henna tattoo and danced to music by the late Nigerian afro beat performer Fela Kuti.