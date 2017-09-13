Beyoncé Addresses Racism, Violence And Climate Change In Hurricane Benefit Speech

As any Beyoncé fan will tell you, these days the Queen Bey only speaks out when she really has something to say, which makes it all the more significant that she recorded a video message for the Hand In Hand hurricane benefit on Tuesday (12 September).

Beyoncé filmed a two-minute video message which aired during the telethon, tackling societal issues like racism and other forms of discrimination, before making a statement about the importance of recognising and tackling climate change.

She said: “During a time where it’s impossible to watch the news without seeing violence or racism in this country, just when you think it couldn’t possibly get worse… natural disasters take precious life [and] do massive damage and forever change lives, leaving behind contaminated water, flooded hospitals, schools and nursing homes.”

Hand In Hand Beyoncé during her video message

Elaborating on how Hurricane Harvey has ravaged her hometown of Houston, Beyoncé continued: “Natural disasters don’t discriminate. They don’t see if you’re an immigrant, black or white, Hispanic or Asian, Jewish or Muslim, wealthy or poor.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re from Third Ward or River Oaks, we’re all in this together.”

Beyoncé went on to say that seeing people from all walks of life helping one another “restored her faith in humanity”, before declaring: “The effects of climate change are playing out around the world every day.”

Although the superstar rarely gives interview, Beyoncé has used her platform to raise awareness of multiple societal issues in recent times, including LGBT+ equality and police brutality, specifically against the black community.